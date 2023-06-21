The centralized signing ceremony for key projects in the second quarter of 2023 in Suixi County was held- Huaibei News Net- Huaibei Authoritative News Website

The centralized signing ceremony for key projects in the second quarter of 2023 in Suixi County was held

Qin Weiguo and Wang Huadong witnessed the signing

On the morning of June 21, a centralized signing ceremony for key projects in the second quarter of 2023 in Suixi County was held. Qin Weiguo, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, Wang Huadong, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, Huang Wei, Deputy Mayor, and Xu Tao, Secretary General of the Municipal Government attended and witnessed the signing.

Qin Weiguo pointed out in his speech that the contracted project is in line with the development direction of the country’s emerging industries and the industrial layout of “five groups and ten chains” in our city. It has huge market potential and broad development space. It is hoped that the contracted enterprises will actively fulfill the agreement, give full play to the advantages of capital, technology, and talents, and promote the early start, early completion, and early results of the project at the fastest speed; act as a good bridge link, carry out business promotion, and attract more high-quality enterprises to invest in Huaihe , and seek common development.

Qin Weiguo emphasized that Suixi County should set up a special work class, take the initiative to connect and coordinate, improve the quality and efficiency of work, open up green channels, strengthen element guarantees, and ensure the smooth progress of projects with the best service; focus on high-end industries and upstream and downstream industries. , Continuously promote the high-quality development of aluminum-based new materials and other industries. All localities and departments should continue to create a first-class business environment, explore a new model of “supervision + service” in administrative law enforcement, coordinate and allocate essential resources, and fully support the development and growth of enterprises in Huaihe; take this signing ceremony as an opportunity to strengthen confidence and take advantage of the situation On the one hand, accelerate the attraction of more influential and powerful large and good projects, and inject a steady stream of strong momentum into the high-quality transformation and development of Huaibei and the construction of a “five suitable” happy city.

In his speech, Wang Huadong expressed his gratitude to the entrepreneurs for choosing Huaibei and investing in Huaibei. He hoped that the city and enterprises will enhance consensus, seize opportunities, increase confidence, work hard, continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation, and jointly create a good industrial ecology. One heart, one fight, one win.”

At the ceremony, the main responsible comrades of the Suixi County Government introduced the centralized contracted projects, and the representatives of the three contracted enterprises made speeches.

It is reported that there are 11 centralized contracted projects this time, with an agreed investment of 11.636 billion yuan, covering energy infrastructure, new materials, deep processing of agricultural products and other fields.

Comrades in charge of relevant municipal departments attended the signing ceremony.

Chief reporter Wang Shouming/Text



Photojournalist Huang Heming

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

