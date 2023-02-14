Home Business The Certificate Journal n.780 is out
The Certificate Journal n.780 is out

The stock markets have achieved exciting performances in this first part of 2023. For those who missed the rise, they can take advantage of the opportunity offered by new Société Générale Discounts; 60 new certificates linked to securities listed on the Italian market which can be valid alternatives to direct investment in the securities whose peculiarities we will explain to you in this issue.

For those looking for counter-cyclical investment themes coupled with a defensive structure this week is Vontobelan issuer that won the special prize of the Certificate Journal at the recent Italian Certificate Awards, which is offering for negotiation on the Sedex a new Cash Collect Memory Airbag Step Down linked to four luxury stocks which promises to protect capital up to 40% reductions and to limit the negative impacts should this threshold be exceeded, offering a potential return of 8.6% per annum.

Going back to macroeconomic events, starting with this issue we have introduced a new column that will remind us of the important events to follow and which includes an analysis of the market numbers. For those passing through Milan, we remind you that the live appointment with High Level Training organized by Unicredit is scheduled for 14 February, where we will talk about markets and strategies for creating diversified portfolios using certificates.

If you want to continue reading the article go to CJ n.780

