In this buying guide updated to February 2023 we have included the most complete fitness trackers divided by price range. It should be noted that this type of wearable is becoming increasingly technologically advanced, minimizing the gap with the smartwatch e sportwatch. You can find more information on all the categories listed here and more in our section dedicated to buying guides where there are also many useful tips on the best smartphones divided by price range.

FITNESS TRACKER UP TO €50

XIAOMI MI SMART BAND 7





Xiaomi’s wearable device replaces the successful Mi Band 6, which arrived in Europe in March 2021 and which we had the opportunity to try in our review. Equipped with displays AMOLED da 1.62″has a visible area the 25% larger than the previous generation. It offers many tools for monitoring sports activity with more than 110 sports, plus the functions Training load, Recovery time and Training intensity. There is also the measurement of the maximum amount of oxygen to reach during sports sessions (VO2 max).



Video review

29 June

PROS AND CONS AT A GLANCE

HUAWEI WATCH FIT





Il Huawei Watch Fit is a fitness tracker masquerading as a smartwatch. This statement is justified by the design, really pleasant and nice with AMOLED screenrectangular and large, but thanks to the well-optimized spaces, it turns out to be also perfect for a girl’s wrist. The touch is always responsive, there is automatic brightness adjustment and the GPSa real plus for practicing physical activity. The operating system does not offer the possibility of installing third-party apps, but it is quite complete for the segment it belongs to. Allows the monitoring of over 90 types of sportssleep quality, heart rate and blood oxygenation. What has just been listed is shown accurately within the smartphone app. We close this brief description by confirming the presence of one water resistant shell and of one maximum autonomy of 10 days. See also Beware of smartworking, it could steal your place. Here's how to resist



Mobile

28 Set

PROS AND CONS AT A GLANCE

NOTIFICATIONS WITHOUT PARTICULAR INTERACTION NOTIFICATIONS WITHOUT PARTICULAR INTERACTION SOME FEATURES AVAILABLE ONLY WITH HUAWEI SMARTPHONES SOME FEATURES AVAILABLE ONLY WITH HUAWEI SMARTPHONES

FITNESS TRACKER UP TO €100

FITBIT LUXE





Fitbit Luxe has already been around for almost two years and represents the company’s initiative to offer a more luxurious and prestigious product than the “usual” fitness band. In terms of shape, it is more or less the same as the Inspire line, but the materials have changed and there is greater attention to design – both hardware and software. Feature-wise, Luxe measures up heart rate, sleep quality and stress and is equipped with a color touch display and an autonomy of up to 5 days. It is able to monitor our physical movements, so as to provide us with continuous feedback, and offers information on SpO2, respiration and skin temperature. Thanks to its compact size and low weight, it is very comfortable to wear. The display AMOLED it is very bright and has bright colors, just enough for comfortable use even under the sun. The bezels are a bit plentiful – let’s just say the effective area is a bit sacrificed. Accuracy and tracking during use is precise and reliable. Too bad for the absence of an altimeter and GPS (but you can use the smartphone via Bluetooth). The autonomy can also reach two complete weeks.



Mobile

19 Apr

PROS AND CONS AT A GLANCE

SMALL DISPLAY SMALL DISPLAY NO GPS, ALTIMETER OR NFC NO GPS, ALTIMETER OR NFC

XIAOMI SMART BAND 7 PRO





Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro it’s more of a smartwatch than a band. A device lightcomfortable and suitable for any type of wrist, equipped with a 1.64 inch AMOLED display That offers a brightness of 500nit (which can be set manually or automatically). Too bad for the absence of physical keysgiven the focus on training – there are more than 110 sports modes – a way to interact more easily with the device during sports could have been foreseen. The features offered are so many, from the possibility of receive notifications (but cannot be answered) up to Alexa, from Integrated GPS to fitness, sleep, heart rate and blood oxygen level monitoring. A great pity the absence of NFCwhich is also missing on the Smart Band 7.

PROS AND CONS AT A GLANCE

MANCA NFC MANCA NFC

FITNESS TRACKER OLTRE I 100€

FITBIT CHARGE 5





Con Charge 5, FitBit renew your top-of-the-range smart bracelet, a product that incorporates all the qualities already present in the previous models and enriches them with a more refined designlower weight, rectangular AMOLED display and new features. In addition to Integrated GPSthe very precise heart rate detection system e FitBit Pay for making contactless payments (via NFC), here comes the EDA scan and the FitBit ECG. The first uses the measurement of electrothermal activity to monitor the body’s response to stress, while the second is useful (very useful) for detect the signals of atrial fibrillation via electrocardiogram. Another novelty is represented by the Daily Recovery Level which will inform you about the best moments to train or rest. The smart features, already complete and functional in the Charge 4, but which, thanks to the color touch screen, acquire an even greater practicality of use. This wearable represents the best compact fitness tracker currently available on the market, the model to beat that manages to compete with many mid-range and high-end smartwatches. See also The food crisis can no longer cover up Xi Jinping inadvertently leaked a secret | Xi Jinping | Food Crisis | Food Security |



Technology

25 Ago

Mobile

09 Nov

PROS AND CONS AT A GLANCE

NFC COMPATIBLE WITH PROPRIETARY APP ONLY NFC COMPATIBLE WITH PROPRIETARY APP ONLY

GARMIN VIVOSMART 5





We close this guide with the recent Garmin Vivosmart 5, a smartband that improves, without distorting, the already excellent previous model. Among its characteristic points we mention the sober but refined aestheticsil display OLED 66% larger than its predecessor, the excellent Garmin quality in monitoring classic parameters such as steps or distance travelled, 24/7 oxygen saturation, sleep monitoring and energy levels. Among the features present, we also mention the section dedicated to breathing exercisesbody hydration and alerts relating to the most suitable moments to practice physical activity. Available in delicate colors, it guarantees up to 7 days of usethere is a waterproof shell and is managed via the Garmin Connect smartphone app. It does not have GPS, but allows you to send quick replies to messages, using Android devices, and the recent Garmin Vivosmart 5, a particularly useful function in case of need.



Item

20 Apr

PROS AND CONS AT A GLANCE