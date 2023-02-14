In Marassi Inter’s dreams of the Scudetto are almost definitively extinguished. Inzaghi’s men do not go beyond the 0 to 0 with Sampdoria also showing worrying signs of nervousness that do not bode well for the continuation of the season.

The Nerazzurri got off to a good start and had their first good chance in the second minute with Lukaku but Audero blocks in two stages. In the fifth minute, the Sampdoria goalkeeper was engaged by Lautaro. At the 13th Calhanoglu tries with the ball going just wide. Samp makes itself dangerous for the first time in the 32nd minute. Cross by Zanoli, deviation on the first post by Lammers which does not surprise Onana however. But in the 37th it is still Inter. Free kick by Calhanoglu, Gosens heads to the near post, sends just wide. Nothing more happens until the end of the first fraction which closes on zero to zero.

In the second half the first real chance came from the hosts in the 60th minute with Gabbiadini that on the developments of a corner kick manages to graze the head with the ball that ends just wide. At the 77th the answer from Inter. Dzeko’s cross, rejects Amione: Calhanoglu arrives and kicks with power, Audero careful to pin her to the ground. In the 83rd minute it is still the Turkish who makes himself dangerous but his conclusion ends just wide. TOthe 87th occasion for Quagliarella that on a wrong back pass by Dumfries controls but kicks badly from a tight angle. In the 92nd minute, Inzaghi’s men almost scored. Powerful conclusion from Acerbi’s distanceAudero removes it from the seven by sending it onto the crossbar.

As already said too much nervousness in the Nerazzurri ranks. On the 38th minute of the first half Lukaku misses a check e Barella takes it, complaining about the Belgian’s mistake, waving his arms conspicuously. But Big Rom doesn’t fit and replies with a hard face to his partner, blatantly insulting him.

Verona – Salernitana 1 0

Hellas wins against Salernitana and is back in the running for salvation. Thanks to the three points won today, the Scala team rise to 17 points, just two lengths from the fourth from last place occupied by Spezia. The hosts start well and dominate the match. The well-deserved advantage comes in the 31st minute. Perfect ball from Lazovic for Ngonge who, forgotten by Bronn, beats Sepe. In the end of the half the guests could equalize but Dia from a good position does not frame the goal. In the second half, Hellas has a few opportunities to close the match but Salernitana wastes a gigantic chance with Piatek.