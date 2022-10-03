VERONA. Udinese to go crazy. Udinese still at high altitude awaiting two high-ranking clashes – we can now say – first with the co-leaders Atalanta and then with the pursuer Lazio. This is the gift discarded, on the evening of Monday 3 October, together with almost a thousand Friulian fans who arrived in Verona with the dream of seeing the bianconeri ring the sixth victory in a row against the former Cioffi.

The joy of the Udinese players at the end of the match (photo Petrussi)

It was a success. It is also a play on words. The move by Isaac Success owner – decidedly surprising – initially did not pay, it took Beto to unblock Udinese, partly due to the Nigerian’s inability to go in depth, partly because from the beginning the referee meter penalized above all those who sought contact.

And to act as a bank as he wanted the Juventus number 7 (for the occasion in pale yellow) it was really an undertaking, given that the referee Daniele Minelli – a life as a midfielder to recover football in Serie B, to paraphrase Ligabue – had decided a priori to do the Orsato. Few whistles, rarely to reward the player with the ball.

(ansa)

The only time it happens in the middle of the first fraction, when it flies over a contact in the middle of the field that starts the action of the Veronese advantage, a jewel of the young Scotsman Doig who fishes the only ten centimeters useful to overcome Silvestri stretched out in diving, touching among other things, Pereyra’s heel stretched out in an attempt to protect the mirror from the body. Up to that moment we had seen a lot of Udinese and very little Verona.

The leitmotif of the match will be this also afterwards, with Cioffi’s team visibly losing time in the first fraction in the face of an opponent perhaps too “gigionaire”, so much so as to prefer a tiki-taka of Blaugrana memory to concreteness.

(ansa)

Okay, Montipò puts his effort into defusing a couple of conclusions from medium and long distance, but the other times he is favored by the imprecision of the attackers, like Deulofeu, unable to net a header alone in front of the goalkeeper of the ‘Hellas.

Better in the finishing phase of the Juventus number 10 or in sewing the maneuver, so much so that the episode that could have started the game already in the first half, when Veloso enters with his foot at the hip of the Catalan, rubbing him with the cleats the leg resting on the ground.

Minelli extracts the “yellow” his colleague Marini connected from the Var room in Lissone does not even call him to the video. In short, the designator Rocchi take note: the two could have had the arbitration skills of Liza Minelli and Valeria Marini, the decision would have been the same.

The turn of Beto that is worth the provisional 1-1 in Verona © Photo Petrussi

In order to unlock Udinese, it took a move, a multiple move, just before game time, when Sottil decided to insert Beto and Samardizic, instead of Success and Makengo, quality instead of physical strength. . Not only that, at that point Ebosse also saw himself in the field, in place of Perez, a change that had the power to consolidate the “elastic” movement of the power stations, busy closing the (scarce) restart of the Veronese.

In the end, the numbers were merciless: 15 shots (8 on target) against 3, 70 percent of ball possession. To turn them into the gold of the three points, the assists of Samardzic who first fishes in the Deulofeu area who in turn fans yet another assist for Beto and then draws an amazing parable, in full recovery, for the now “usual” winning pumpkin of Bijol.

The greeting at the end of the game between the technicians Cioffi (left) and Sottil © Photo Petrussi

At that point, Sottil had also inserted Arslan for Lovric and, without awe, Nestorovski for number 10, decisions to increase the impact force for the final assault, once again winning. Like in Sassuolo, like with Inter. As Udinese now knows how to do.

VERONA – UDINESE 1 – 2

VERONA (3-4-1-2) Montipò 6.5; Hien 6, Ceccherini 5.5, Gunter 5.5; Lazovic 6 (28 ‘st Hrustic 6), Tameze 6.5, Veloso 6, Doig 7 (39’ st Djuric sv); Verdi 6 (28’st Depaoli 5.5); Small 5 (17’st Kallon 5.5), Henry 5.5 (39’st Lasagna sv). Herds Cioffi.

UDINESE (4-4-2) New Year’s Eve 6; Becao 6, Bijol 7.5, Perez 6 (13′ st Ebosse 6), Udogie 6.5; Pereyra 6, Lovric 6 (22′ st Arslan 6.5), Walace 6.5, Makengo 5.5 (13′ st Samardzic 7.5); Success 5.5 (13′ st Beto 7), Deulofeu 6.5 (36’st Nestorovski sv). All. Sottil.

Referee Minelli of Varese 5.

Markers At 23 ‘Doig; in the second half at 25 ‘Beto, at 48’ Bijol.

Note Booked: Veloso, Perez, Becao, Henry, Depaoli, Pereyra. Corners: 4-9. Stoppage time: 1 ‘and 7’.