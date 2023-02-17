Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

In January 2023, the production and sales of commercial vehicles will be 197,000 and 180,000, respectively, a decrease of 23.9% and 38.1% month-on-month, and a decrease of 43.1% and 47.7% year-on-year. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers believes that the lack of domestic effective demand has caused the recovery of automobile consumption to lag behind. It is expected that China‘s automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter of 2023.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that the automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter