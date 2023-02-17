Home Business The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that the automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter
Business

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that the automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter

by admin
The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that the automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-02-17 12:44:11

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

In January 2023, the production and sales of commercial vehicles will be 197,000 and 180,000, respectively, a decrease of 23.9% and 38.1% month-on-month, and a decrease of 43.1% and 47.7% year-on-year. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers believes that the lack of domestic effective demand has caused the recovery of automobile consumption to lag behind. It is expected that China‘s automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter of 2023.

The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers predicts that the automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter

In January 2023, the production and sales of commercial vehicles will be 197,000 and 180,000, respectively, a decrease of 23.9% and 38.1% month-on-month, and a decrease of 43.1% and 47.7% year-on-year. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers believes that the lack of domestic effective demand has caused the recovery of automobile consumption to lag behind. It is expected that China‘s automobile terminal market will still be under greater pressure in the first quarter of 2023.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Windows 11 will reduce AMD chip performance by 15% domeet webmaster

You may also like

Resolution 20 of 06/02/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Live in Bengbu! The design on the back...

Piazza Affari fourth positive week driven by the...

Government, Meloni fears the “variable” Berlusconi. Every day...

Mannheimer: “Italians no longer want support for Ukraine”

the Government Bets on Savers. And what will...

China rumors that it will launch a policy...

Insect flour? Nutritionally unsafe. Here are the risks

Gas (Amsterdam) drops below €‎50 MWh for the...

The cold is still pressing. Domestic mobile phones...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy