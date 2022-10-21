Listen to the audio version of the article

The Cinello group, the start-up of the art world, is preparing to land abroad, with projects in Munich, a major exhibition in New York and Tokyo. Advanced negotiations are underway on which the founders remain confidential.

Cinello is a company committed to the promotion and enhancement of artistic heritage, Italian above all, on a national and international scale. Founded in September 2015, it invented and patented, internationally, i Digital Art Work that is, unique digital certified copies of ancient, modern and contemporary artistic masterpieces, produced in limited editions, numbered and authenticated, in 1: 1 scale, not reproducible, protected with a patented digital encryption system.

The idea comes from the intuition of John Blem and Franco Losi, two computer engineers (who have worked for many years in California in Silicon Valley), coming from the momdp of Information Technology, who share the passion for culture and cultural, historical and artistic heritage of our country (John Blem is an entrepreneur Italian Danish, recently honored by the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella).

The goal is to enhance art by selling a sort of digital copy that everyone can keep wherever they want. But talking about a copy is an understatement, the founders explain: in fact it is a unique product that exactly reproduces the work, giving the same sensations as direct experience. The copies are numbered and therefore finished, not reproducible indefinitely. This also makes them unique, such as the high quality of reproduction.

Therefore, entering the digital art work market means having the same guarantees and type of purchase that you have in an art gallery. DAW®s allow you to meet all the requirements of works of art: the uniqueness of the work itself, thanks to the most current and safest systems of cryptographyoriginality, rarity, quality of construction, authenticity and certified provenance.Cinello has the same relationship with the most important Italian museums, including the Uffizi, and collaborates with leading contemporary artists.