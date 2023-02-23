Vatican-Pienza convent clash: the nuns are at great risk

Open war between a convent Of cloistered nuns and the Vatican for the decision of the Holy See of to remove the Chief Nun Why “too social“. At the monastery Maria Temple of the Spirit of Pienza– we read in the Corriere della Sera – something unexpected is happening: le thirteen “sisters” they became star social media since, challenging the Curia and the Vaticanhave decided to say «no» to the transfer of the beloved abbessto the century Sister Diletta, a past as marshal of the Forest Guards, the true architect of their revolution. In the five years of “reign” of Sister Diletta, the mother superior, in addition to the photos on social media within the once more reserved walls of the Val d’Orcia, a sort of bed&breakfast free and lots of slogans: “Do you want to experience a new adventure? Come 5 days in Clausura“.

The former very reserved nuns – continues the Corriere – also have organized markets groceries in the garden, open to all. Thus, after lengthy investigations of the ecclesiastical authorities and it seems also a lot of reproaches of the Diocese of Montepulciano-Chiusi-Pienzamoved the Vatican who decided to replace the superior with reasons covered by secrecy. Open up heaven. All the nuns lined up next to Sister Diletta refusing every kind of transfer. And now they risk anathema, or rather of being reduced to lay state. “To date it does not appear that the provisions of the decrees of the Holy See have been implemented – writes the Diocese -. We hope that soon it will be possible reach an agreement that you preserve the good of all“.

