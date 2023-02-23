Andrea Sottil’s Udinese continue to work on the Bruseschi fields in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a high-level team that wants to win again and above all climb the standings. Surely this last month should be completely forgotten, but today we need to start a new journey.

The team is closely followed by the technician who is still unable to explain in the best way how his boys are no longer able to provide those sparkling performances at the beginning of the year. Quickly changing the subject, let’s see the possible changes that will occur during the next meeting. Several new ideas <<