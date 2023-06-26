The concept of AI has suffered a major setback! The A-share sector soared against the trend and the ChiNext Index once turned red_Eastern Fortune Network

On June 26, the three major A-share indexes opened lower and fluctuated lower, then rebounded near noon, and the decline narrowed. As of the close at noon, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Index fell 0.74%, the Shenzhen Component Index fell 0.71%, and the ChiNext Index once turned red near midday, and fell 0.16% as of the close.

On the disk, the electric power sector is active, with Guidong Electric Power and Shennan Electric A’s daily limit; in addition, sectors such as gas, automobiles, precious metals, composite current collectors, ultra-supercritical power generation, and TOPCon battery concepts are among the top gainers; cultural media, AIGC, The ChatGPT concept and other sectors were among the top losers. More than 1,600 individual stocks in the two cities rose.

The CITIC Securities Research Report pointed out that the current domestic economy, policies, and market sentiment are all at the bottom, the three major games of themes, policies, and position adjustments are becoming increasingly fierce, and market volatility is still relatively large. In terms of allocation, adhere to performance as the key link, ignore the fluctuations and repetitions in the fierce game process, and continue to stick to the varieties with catalytic or performance advantages in the three major security fields of science and technology, energy resources and national defense.

Artificial intelligence continues to decline

On June 26, the ChatGPT concept stock continued to weaken after last week’s decline. After the 20CM limit last week, Kunlun Wanwei fell nearly 14% in early trading on the 26th. In addition, Meiya Pico fell more than 15% at one point, Haitian AAC and Guangyun Technology fell nearly 13%, and Entrepreneurial Dark Horse, 360, Yuncong Technology, Hanvon Technology, etc. fell more than 9%.

On the evening of June 20, Kunlun Wanwei announced that Li Qiong, a shareholder who holds more than 5% of the shares, plans to reduce his holdings of no more than 3% of the company’s shares due to personal capital needs. Li Qiong is the ex-wife of Zhou Yahui, the founder of Kunlun Wanwei, and the third largest shareholder of the company. The 130 million shares she currently holds are all divorced from Zhou Yahui. The Kunlun Wanwei announcement also stated that in order to support the long-term development of the company’s breaking latest news and AIGC businesses, Li Qiong lent more than 50% of the after-tax income from the reduction of shares to the company. The loan interest is 2.5% per annum and the loan period is three years.

Regulators have taken note of this. On June 21, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange sent a letter of concern to Kunlun Wanwei, asking whether the company had used market hotspots to manipulate stock prices and cooperate with Li Qiong to reduce its holdings.

This is not the first time in the A-share market that the stock price of a listed company has collapsed due to “divorce”. At the beginning of April, 360 announced that the actual controller Zhou Hongyi had reached a property division agreement with his ex-wife, and he transferred about 6.8 billion yuan of company shares to his ex-wife. Since the announcement of the reduction in April, 360’s share price has fallen by more than 30%.

Although artificial concept stocks weakened again, some companies bucked the trend and strengthened. Insai Group announced that it intends to raise a total of no more than 645 million yuan for marketing AIGC large-scale model research and development and application projects. Stimulated by the news, Insai Group rose more than 13% at the opening. However, as the overall decline in AI, the increase was reduced to a rise of 1%.

The market is pessimistic but the trend of artificial intelligence industry continues. Robin Li, founder, chairman and CEO of Baidu, said on the 26th that when talking about the reshaping of the digital world by large models, whether in terms of technological trends or industrial applications, large models are by no means a flash in the pan, but an influence The major technological change in human development is the engine driving global economic growth, and it is a major strategic opportunity that must not be missed. Li Yanhong also revealed that the Baidu Wenxin model has been iterated to version 3.5. Compared with version 3.0, the training speed has been increased by 2 times, the inference speed has been increased by 17 times, and the model effect has been improved by more than 50%.

High temperature pushes power stocks higher

According to meteorological monitoring, since June 22, Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Shandong, central and northern Henan, northern Jiangsu and Anhui, western Inner Mongolia, eastern Xinjiang, and the southern Xinjiang Basin have all experienced high temperature weather above 35°C, especially in North China. In this area of ​​the region, Beijing, Tianjin, central and eastern Hebei, and northwestern Shandong, the highest temperature rose rapidly to 40°C to 41.8°C.

Electricity demand is expected to increase under high temperature. On June 26, Guidong Electric Power and Jiantou Energy had their daily limit, and Wanneng Electric Power and Mindong Electric Power once had their daily limit.

Yu Bing, deputy director of the National Energy Administration, said recently that the temperature in many regions has risen sharply recently, and the peak period of electricity consumption has been brought forward. The power supply is generally guaranteed during the peak summer season, but regional and time-of-day supply and demand contradictions still need to be resolved. He said that since the beginning of this year, various departments, in conjunction with relevant local governments and power companies, have made careful arrangements for the work of power supply guarantees, and implemented compaction responsibilities. Maintenance and other work, to demonstrate the responsibility of the power industry during the critical period of supply guarantee, and to provide power supply guarantee for economic stabilization and recovery.

Wanneng Power, which once had a daily limit on the 26th, said in an institutional survey a few days ago that in recent years, Anhui Province’s electricity consumption has grown rapidly, and the growth rate of the highest electricity load is even worse. This year there may be both electricity and electricity shortages. The power grid company predicts that Anhui Province will lack more than 12 million kilowatts of electricity under normal high temperatures this summer, and the power gap will further increase under extreme or sustained high temperatures. Among new energy sources, the company focuses on the development of wind power, and currently has a 50,000-kilowatt photovoltaic facility outside the province. The company is actively using deep peak-shaving resources to find wind power resources in Anhui Province, with the aim of maximizing profits.

With the rise of power stocks, the gains spread to other energy fields. Among them, the hydrogen energy sector rose sharply on the 26th. Beijing shares rose by the limit, Huaguanghuan was able to rise by the limit at one point, Huadian Heavy Industry rose by more than 9%, Lanshi Heavy Equipment, Dayang Electric, Lanke High-tech, etc. followed suit. According to the China Securities Research Report, the 4GW photovoltaic off-grid hydrogen production project in Gansu has launched bidding, and the scale of single hydrogen production has hit a domestic record. The scale of the bidding has exceeded expectations, and the hydrogen energy sector has entered a clear investment window period.

Sanda film soared

The official Weibo congratulates the daughter of the general manager for winning the top spot in the college entrance examination. On the 26th, Sanda Film once rose by nearly 7% to 13.76 yuan.

On June 24, Sanda Membrane published a happy news article on the official Weibo, and received “100,000+” readings. On the Sanda Membrane Stock Bar forum, the number of comments from investors is also “fried”. Some investors even said: “Tomorrow the board will be stable, and there will be at least one board for the champion” and “Congratulations to the ‘female champion'”.

The main business of Sanda Membrane involves industrial material-liquid separation, product separation and purification, waste water recycling, drinking water safety protection and other fields. It is a scientific and technological innovation enterprise integrating research and development of advanced membrane materials, application of special separation membrane technology, membrane water treatment and water investment and operation.

As the first e-commerce “carnival” after the epidemic has stabilized, this year’s 618 promotion has attracted the attention of all parties. Perhaps affected by the end of the big promotion, the e-commerce sector weakened on June 26. Focus Technology and Jiayou International fell by the limit, Tianyin Holdings fell 9%, and Ruo Yuchen and Hongxing shares fell more than 7%.

According to the latest data released by Xingtu, from 20:00 on May 31, 2023 to 24:00 on June 18, 2023, the cumulative sales of integrated e-commerce platforms and live broadcast platforms reached 798.7 billion yuan. In terms of platforms, the total sales of comprehensive e-commerce platforms reached 614.3 billion yuan. During the “618” period, the cumulative sales of live e-commerce platforms reached 184.4 billion yuan. Sales of new retail platforms were 24.3 billion yuan.

