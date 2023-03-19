Home Business The configuration is greatly upgraded!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6/6 Pro development and testing completed: released at the end of April
The configuration is greatly upgraded!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6/6 Pro development and testing completed: released at the end of April

The configuration is greatly upgraded!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6/6 Pro development and testing completed: released at the end of April

The configuration is greatly upgraded!Xiaomi Mi Pad 6/6 Pro development and testing completed: released at the end of April

In the first half of the year, Xiaomi should have at least one major new product event. The protagonists are expected to include Mi 13 Ultra, Mi Pad 6 series and Mi Band 8.

According to xiaomiui broke the news,It is confirmed that the Mi Pad 6 series will be released on the same stage as Mi 13 Ultra, and the time is set for the end of April.

The code shows that the MIUI 14 version development of Mi Pad 6 and Mi Pad 6 Pro has been completed.

According to previous news, Mi Pad 6 is code-named “Pipa”, equipped with Snapdragon 870 chip, 33W fast charge; Mi Pad 6 Pro, code-named “Liuqin”, is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chip, 67W fast charge.

In terms of specifications, the two models of Mi Pad 6 series will use a domestic screen with a resolution of 2880*1800p and support a high refresh rate of 120/144Hz. The size is about 11 inches, which is a conventional large screen and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

