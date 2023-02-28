The Confindustria-Federlegno war continues. And it’s a storm in the Salone. Inside

The news of Claudio Feltrin expelled from the national council of Confindustria is a real bomb, anticipated by Affaritaliani.it Milano. Now even Messaggero Veneto is putting it on paper, aggravating a situation of very serious conflict between FederlegnoArredo and Confindustria close to the presentation of the Salone del Mobile 2023. In fact it is a war that has no holds barred for a Confindustria association, Federlegno , who had already experienced moments of great excitement in the past, such as when he would not have wanted to organize Salone 2021, the one of the post-Covid restart, if there hadn’t been an alarm raised by Affari and the unanimous interest of all the institutions to save the demonstration.

Now, however, the issues are much more internal

Now, however, the issues are much more internal. Let’s summarize. Claudio Feltrin he was expelled from the general council of Confindustria. To discuss this expulsion, a FederlegnoArredo meeting has been convened for March 3rd. In the same assembly, Feltrin would also have introduced statutory changes which, however – Confindustria puts pen to paper – were not submitted to the judgment of the body subjected to Charles Bonomi. In a very harsh letter, therefore, the arbiters explain that any modification to the de facto statute is null and void, but that’s not all: they tell all adherents that they are formally “inhibited” from participating in it. What does this mean? Formally the question is discussed, but there are even those who fear that for the participants in the FederlegnoArredo meeting, measures could be triggered by Confindustria.

On the Salone del Mobile side, the discontent of the “Classic Furniture” sector continues

Meanwhile, on the Salone del Mobile side, the discontent of the “Classic Furnishings” sector continues. According to sources of Affaritaliani.it Milano there are protests for the cancellation of the “classic” designation and above all for the move from pavilion 1 to pavilion 22, therefore in a more decentralized position. The organizational and logistical measures then add up to a much deeper crisis, linked to the fact that the reference markets for classic furniture are the Russians at war with Ukraine, the Chinese armored by Covid and the Arab countries that will be closed for ramadan. In short, the perfect storm. “The classic sector represents craftsmanship and brings together the history of furnishing styles and not dedicating an area to it means canceling companies that have made the Salone grow for 50 years: we, small companies with less than 10 employees, have furnished embassies , presidential palaces, residences of sheikhs and Emirs, all over the world,” an exhibitor complains to Affari. “The Brianza of stylish furniture is dying and instead of being helped by the Salone, simply by dedicating an area to it, it is being helped to die – complains the exhibitor who wishes to remain anonymous – Unfortunately, the fear is that the Salone del Mobile for us , after 50 years of uninterrupted participation, stop here”.

