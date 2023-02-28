The new album of Manchester Orchestra “The Valley Of Vision” will come out March 10th and will be accompanied by a virtual reality movie. The project, led by Isaac Deitz, It will be released one day before the presentation of the album. At the moment, the band has released “Capital Karma” as a preview.

After two years of waiting since his last album “The Million Masks Of God”, Manchester Orchestra They premiere a work that defies the seriousness of adulthood and that explores sounds that they had not used before. “Do ‘The Valley Of Vision’ it was an exciting idea of ​​what the future could be for us in terms of how we create. We are intrigued to do things the wrong way, or try things we haven’t done before and feel inspired by them”, explains the group’s singer.

“The Valley Of Vision” will come to life both in the musical composition of Andy Hull as in the cinematographic history of Isaac Deitz. “I realized that we had the potential to do something really special. Experiencing the film in its 180-degree 3D virtual reality format is like downloading a dream into your head, and listening to the songs is like receiving an abstract map of different lessons about the human experience,” explains the director.

Furthermore, in the band website showed a preview of the visual art of “The Valley Of Vision” through a 3D animation. Tickets for the film’s preview in Los Angeles and New York have sold out, but the video will be available at the canal de YouTube by Manchester Orchestra March 9prior to the album’s digital release.

In the summer of 2021 Hull found a prayer book from 1975 called “The Valley Of Vision”. The title and the mystical energy of the verses inspired him in the creation of the universe of the album and the film.