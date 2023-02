Czech driver Roman Staněk is going into his debut season in Formula 2 with great determination, but before the opening races in Bahrain, he has no idea what positions he will be in with the Trident team. The 19-year-old native of Valašské Meziříčí told the website of the Italian stable that he was satisfied with the pre-season tests and will do everything to be as high as possible. Manager Giacomo Ricci praised Staňka’s cooperation with teammate Clément Novalak.

