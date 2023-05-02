student eats a banana-artwork by Cattelan at the Seoul museum

by gds.it – ​​20 seconds ago

He was hungry because he hadn’t had breakfast and so a student (moreover of art….), in Seoul, broke off a banana that was one of Maurizio Cattelan’s installations in the museum and ate it. The banana was fixed…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «He was hungry: student eats a banana-work of art by Cattelan at the Seoul museum appeared 20 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».