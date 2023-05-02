Home » student eats a banana-artwork by Cattelan at the Seoul museum
student eats a banana-artwork by Cattelan at the Seoul museum

student eats a banana-artwork by Cattelan at the Seoul museum

He was hungry because he hadn’t had breakfast and so a student (moreover of art….), in Seoul, broke off a banana that was one of Maurizio Cattelan’s installations in the museum and ate it. The banana was fixed…

See also  Poland, the European Parliament condemns the ban on abortion: "It jeopardizes the health and life of women"

