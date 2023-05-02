Home » Decided. The NHL knows the last advance from the 1st round
Decided. The NHL knows the last advance from the 1st round

It wasn’t until the seventh battle between the New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers that it was finally decided. The last to advance to the 2nd round of the NHL playoffs are the hockey players of New Jersey, who defeated the opponent 4:0 and won the entire series 4:3 for the matches. Czech striker Ondřej Palát contributed to the Devils’ win with two assists, who was named the second star of the match. Swiss goalkeeper Akira Schmid kept a clean sheet thanks to 31 saves, who once again got the upper hand over Vítek Vaněček between the posts. New Jersey’s next opponent in the Stanley Cup will be Carolina hockey players.

