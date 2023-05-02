Schools abroad, applications for the teacher call deadline on May 2nd

MAECI tender for the recruitment of teaching staff for schools abroad: applications expire at 11.59 pm tomorrow 2 May. The application is available on the MAECI website.

Who can participate in the selection:

Teaching staff, with a permanent employment contract who, at the time of application, have accrued, after being appointed to the role, a service actually provided, after the probationary period, of at least three school years in the metropolitan area in the role to which they belong: competition class/place (infancy-primary) for teachers. The current school year is not evaluated.

Primary school teachers are entitled to participate in the selection for the teaching of the Italian language and culture in the school initiatives referred to in article 10 of the Legislative Decree at the primary level, in the context of the SCI.

Those who:

a) in the course of their entire career they have already carried out more than one mandate abroad even if less than or equal to six years, including the years in which they were actually recruited into service.

b) have carried out a nine-year mandate abroad or in any case a mandate exceeding six years.

c) cannot ensure a stay abroad for six school years starting from the 2023/2024 school year. From year to year, when candidates for destination abroad are identified, those who cannot ensure permanence abroad for the following six years will subsequently be removed from the relative rankings.

d) Currently working abroad as the six-year period in the national territory envisaged by art. would not be guaranteed. 21, paragraph 1 of the Legislative Decree.

