Akhnoush accompanies the reform of the education system

Hespress from Rabat

Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, chaired today, Friday in Rabat, a meeting to follow up on the implementation of the roadmap for reforming the national education system 2022-2026, in the presence of Nadia Fattah, Minister of Economy and Finance, Chakib Benmoussa, Minister of National Education, Primary Education and Sports, and Fawzi Lakjaa, Minister Delegate to Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget.

The meeting touched on the progress recorded at the level of implementing the road map for reforming the national education system 2022-2026, which focuses on raising the quality of learning and keeping pace with students who suffer difficulties in this context, while examining the rehabilitation of educational institutions and equipping them with digital means, to raise the quality of academic achievement for students.

During the meeting, the Head of Government noted the pace of downloading the road map that would advance the public school and enhance its attractiveness. He also appreciated the roles of the teaching staff and their motivation throughout their professional path, in line with the contents of the government program and in line with the royal will and recommendations of the new development model for the Kingdom.

Akhannouch also called, according to a communication reached by Hespress, the ministry to continue motivating the various stakeholders in the education sector, in order to continue to engage in downloading the goals of the road map for reforming the national education system 2022-2026, pointing to the importance of the participatory approach in reforming the public school as one of the priorities of the citizen. Moroccan.

It is worth noting that the roadmap is based on 3 main axes; They are the teacher, the student and the educational institutions. It is based on raising the quality of training, ensuring mastery of basic education in the primary school, and providing various educational paths since the preparatory level, in addition to providing good conditions for schooling and success through the social support mechanism in schools.