FJOERGYN – Back with new album and single “Kain”!

Trollzorn Records proudly announces the return of German avant-garde metallers FJOERGYN! The new album is called “Judasmesse” and the first single is called “Kain” and can be heard now!

The band’s sixth album “Judasmesse” will be released on June 2, 2023 – just in time for the 20th anniversary.

Critical, cynical and more up-to-date than ever, FJOERGYN ignite a firework of musical rejection and also reinvent themselves at Judasmesse”. While the orchestral component dominated on all previous albums, the Thuringians are more open to experiments and sounds, which gives the new album an authoritative retro touch that is rarely found in this genre. Thematically, the new album is dedicated to betrayal and pays homage to its most famous protagonists.

No comparisons, no compromises – FJOERGYN touch the wound and offer a musical cosmos beyond the mainstream! An ode to art, freedom and contempt! Long live betrayal!

A video clip for the new track “Kain” was premiered here:

Judas Mass Track Listing:

fall Kain Come on Abel let’s go to the field Prometheus I – Letters from a Dying Cosmos Prometheus II – Uranos Zorn Prometheus III – Plagues Father(s)land non serviam Warfarin

LINE-UP:

Stephan L. – Composition / Guitar / Vocals

Martin T. – Drums

Marcel W. – Guitar

Philipp T. – Guitar

Sven G. – Bass / Vocals

Band-Links:

