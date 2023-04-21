Karina Espinosa is showered with criticism for “Ley Cero Cacho”

Criticism rains down on the senator of the Liberal Party Karina Espinosa Oliver for the project that was filed in the Congress of the Republic and that seeks, among other things, to end infidelity, for which she calls it “Cero Cacho”.

On social networks, the congresswoman, a native of Sincelejo, has been subjected to intense harassment, or rather “cyber-bwllyng”, the same phenomenon that she also intends to combat with her initiative.

But it is not the first time that Karina Espinosa provokes this type of reaction. A little over a month ago, she stirred up the networks with the presentation of a bill to penalize abortion and to promote it, she distributed some plastic fetuses in the area of ​​laws.

Now, he has received all kinds of epithets and disqualifications for “Cero Cacho”.

But, what is that “Zero Cacho” thing? The articles of the bill, precisely, begin by defining what is meant by “chub”:

“All harmful, painful, immoral, detrimental, incorrect, cruel behavior that one person commits towards another, that threatens the family institution and that can affect the physical or mental health of one or more people and deteriorates the social fabric, such such as the consumption of psychoactive substances, bullying, bwllyng, infidelity, gender violence, violence against children and adolescents, intrafamily violence”.

The congresswoman bases her initiative on the fact that in Colombia the issue of infidelity has become a “fashion” and has increased public health problems. And she in fact confessed to having been “ridden”, although she forgave the “dismiss” of her husband.

«It generates suicides, homicides, depression and domestic violence. Is this a mental health problem that we as a society do not want to face? “, Espinosa trilled on his Twitter account.

And he adds: In Colombia and in the world, infidelity is a cultural and fashionable issue, this is generating a serious public health problem.

It says that the project seeks to reform the General Education Law (115 of 1994):

-We are going to transform education in Colombia by educating children in values ​​and principles, in addition we are committed to the prevention of the consumption of psychoactive substances, bullying, intrafamily violence and infidelity.

-The reconstruction of the social fabric is not a party issue, it is everyone’s issue, we cannot remain silent when our society is destroyed by drugs, bullying, infidelity and domestic violence.

-Through this project we are going to educate our children in values, to combat drug use, bullying and infidelity.

-We continue in our work to build a better country and rebuild the social fabric.

-We will provide the system with tools that will guide the reconstruction of the social fabric, will generate in the students the business culture and the eradication of all manifestations of violence.

As we noted earlier, criticism has rocked the networks, especially on Twitter. Let’s see some:

DALIA @DaliaR177

-THEME OF SELF-ESTEEM, LOVE, RESPECT, NOW IN LAW?? PLEASE

Carlos Andres @martinisport101

-What a stupid thing

Maria clara quintero @Macloqr

-Be serious. Solve educational problems. Feeding the children. As if this country had no problems to solve, they waste time with the chunks. Despite the law they will continue to put them

Not to mention that she is the heiress of her brother, the Governor of Sucre: Laura Ardila Arrieta

maria isabel florez [email protected]

-Incredible

Homeland pain @LucaTor26246559

-Worse still is that they receive such a ridiculous project to “study it and even debate it” what a circus this country has become

[email protected]

-That said, you have a health problem that you must treat.

[email protected]

-Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha Huy not so many problems in Colombia and this lady sits on this nooo

Jaime López Wilches @JJamesLopezJr

-One swallow does not make a summer. Knowing how to choose who to share life with is also a matter of education in values, and there are ways to establish which people are loyal and which are not. Making laws about it is frivolous and vacuous, and it is not going to avoid something inherent to the human being.

Dulfary Calderon S @DulfaryCS

-Ma’am, I recommend a good read: public problems in public policy by Luis F Aguilar, study and don’t make a fool of yourself.

Diego [email protected]

-Hey ma’am but explain how you plan to do it? Proposal X, a project where family and couples therapy is included in the PBS and is quickly and easily accessible is not better, that would help families, not stupid proposals

In defense of her project, Karina Espinosa affirms: “They always taught us that no one dies of love. But I ask you: have you not seen the figures of violence and deaths in Colombia due to infidelity and passion problems?

“As a girlfriend, I don’t forgive anything, as a wife I have to fight for my family and forgive. That is my reality, my way of being. But I’m sure there are many wives who can’t take it and leave their husbands, and there’s a lot of sadness and depression after this. That is respectable; I understand those who do not forgive, because this is very hard and difficult,” Espinosa told Semana.

And Karina is not alone in her goal: More than 40 congressmen announced their support to carry out the “zero cacho” project.

Among those who guaranteed a positive vote for the initiative are the following:

Luis Miguel López, Mauricio Giraldo, César Christian Gómez, Halver Rincón, Marelen Castillo, Liliana Bitar, Mónica Bocanegra, Hernando González, Lorena Ríos, Laura Fortich, Carlos Ardila, Dolcey Torres, Ingrid Sogamoso, Jhoany Carlos Alberto Palacios, Julián Peinado, Soledad Tamayo, Olga Lucía Velásquez, Claudia Pérez, Wilmer Guerrero, Mauricio Gómez, Fabio Amín, Guido Echeverri, Gustavo Moreno, Julio Elías, Julio Chagüi, Robert Daza, Esteban Quintero, Alirio Barrera, Ana María Castañeda and Lina Garrido. with RSF

Related