admin
Adhere to fast, fast and comprehensively tighten the defense line and firmly grasp the initiative of epidemic prevention and control

2022-10-06 12:05

Shaanxi Daily

On October 5, Governor Zhao Yide presided over the province’s epidemic prevention and control scheduling meeting, listened to the work reports of Xi’an, Yan’an, Baoji, and Shangluo, and studied and deployed the next steps. He emphasized that it is necessary to unswervingly adhere to the general strategy and general policy, adhere to the rapid response to the spread of the epidemic, comprehensively tighten the solid defense line for epidemic prevention and control, and firmly grasp the initiative in epidemic prevention and control. Vice Governor Fang Guanghua and Xi’an Mayor Li Mingyuan attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide pointed out that the current pressure on our province to prevent import from abroad is further increasing, and the situation of epidemic prevention and control is severe and complicated. All localities and departments must always tighten the string of epidemic prevention and control, resolutely overcome paralyzing thoughts, fluke mentality, and relaxed mentality, with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, resolutely shoulder the major political responsibility of epidemic prevention and control, and do a solid job in various preventive measures. Control work, and resolutely hold the bottom line of preventing large-scale epidemics from occurring. Cities with epidemics such as Xi’an, Yan’an, Baoji, Shangluo and other cities should make quick efforts and make heavy efforts, and race against time to identify and control all risk personnel, quickly cut off the chain of transmission, completely eliminate hidden dangers, and achieve social zero in the shortest time. . We should take foreign defense input as the top priority of the current prevention and control work, strictly abide by the “two stations and one”, all kinds of national and provincial highway traffic checkpoints entering Shaanxi and entering the city, and pay close attention to the arrival of large truck drivers, self-driving personnel and key areas. Returnees and other groups, strictly implement the requirements of “on-the-ground inspection, on-the-ground inspection, and on-the-ground management”, improve the efficiency of regional co-investigation, strengthen the closed-loop management of the whole process, and minimize the risk of epidemic importation. It is necessary to further strengthen the front-line prevention and control forces, rotate on duty in an orderly manner, care for and care for the prevention and control staff, strengthen policy training, continue to improve the handling capacity, and ensure that various prevention and control measures are in place. It is necessary to strictly implement various requirements for epidemic prevention and control during and around the National Day holiday, adhere to the normalization of large-scale nucleic acid testing and nucleic acid screening of key groups, effectively improve the ability to detect the epidemic early, and strictly prevent the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to comprehensively and carefully review the operation of the prevention and control system and the implementation of prevention and control measures, in-depth search for weak links, quickly make up for shortcomings and loopholes, and resolutely build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control.(Reporter’s mother Jialiang)

Shaanxi Daily

2022-10-06

