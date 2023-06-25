Home » the Report of the “Lavoropubblico.gov” Project with data as of October 2020
News

the Report of the “Lavoropubblico.gov” Project with data as of October 2020

by admin
the Report of the “Lavoropubblico.gov” Project with data as of October 2020

MENU

Homepage The MinisterHomepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public AdministrationHomepage alphabet PA A – Access B – Good Administration C – Human Capital D – Digitization Department of Public FunctionHomepage Training Department Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard Opinions and Circulars FOIA Supervision Simplification Public work and organization PA Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Instruments and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk

Database of Opinions and Circular Notes
Training Notification documents Smart working Strike dashboard FOIA Patronage Supervision Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation

See also  Earthquake in L'Aquila, he locked himself up at home because he was reassured by the government and died. Now the relatives have been compensated for 320 thousand euros

You may also like

“Co-investment” offers added value in private equity, Schroders...

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Zigong A-level...

So you can enroll in the free vacation...

Perspective. Sidney Jiménez, the lyrical voice that has...

Apple aims to launch Apple Pay in India...

off to the 2023 edition of R2B —...

Hernandariense commune continues to deliver products derived from...

Two children are murdered in Quibdó

Hubei Jing’ao executives arrested for transporting fentanyl precursors...

“THE HOUSE RESERVES THE RIGHT OF ADMISSION AND...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy