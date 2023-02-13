Home News Two brothers died in Astrea due to an accident with a bus
Two brothers died in Astrea due to an accident with a bus

Two brothers died in Astrea due to an accident with a bus

Two brothers who were traveling on a motorcycle lost their lives after colliding with an intermunicipal bus on a road in the corregimiento of Arjona, municipality of Astrea, Cesar.

The victims are Sara and Gustavo Blanco Bastidas, 16 and 13 years old, respectively.

According to the National Police, Sara Blanco was driving the motorcycle when an intermunicipal bus from the Brasilia company invaded the opposite lane, causing the traffic accident.

The minors died immediately, while the bus driver, Samuel Samper, was unharmed.

The bodies of the minors were transferred to the Chiriguaná Legal Medicine headquarters.

The driver of the bus that was on the Barranquilla – El Banco route was made available to the authorities to clarify the accident.

