“The possibility of retirement at 72 for general practitioners and paediatricians of free choice, albeit on a voluntary basis, confirmed in the Milleproroghe under discussion in the Senate, is yet another wrong choice of policy towards family doctors” so general Pina OnotriSecretary General of the Italian Doctors Union.

“Increasing the retirement age to 72 for general practitioners cannot be a solution, if we only think of the difficulty that over-70s have even in renewing their driving licence, we consider it difficult to deal with such a delicate issue, how health can be entrusted to people who, after a lifetime of work, should rightly be retired; also because a person cannot work for 90% of his life. With regard to the retirement age, it should also be considered that half of the doctors are women and they bear not only the workload but also the care of their children and elderly parents. For this reason, above all, an advance of the pension should be provided for female doctors compared to male colleagues “.

“For general medicine and proximity medicine which represent the first line of care for citizens, buffer measures are not needed which penalize doctors even more, now fleeing the NHS due to unbearable workloads and falling wages free. Structural choices are needed to make up for the serious shortage of doctors throughout the country”.

“We expect urgent measures from the Government and Parliament to calculate the need for specialists and family doctors on the real needs of the population and on the type of population that needs to be assisted. It is necessary to outline a serious programming immediately and not to launch extemporaneous and penalizing measures for the work of doctors “.

09 February 2023

