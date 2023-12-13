“The crisis is not over yet.” Beijing’s economic challenge on real estate and deflation

BEIJING — There is recovery, but China “still needs to overcome some difficulties and challenges to further revive the economy.” Word of the leaders of the Communist Party who have just concluded the two-day meeting of the Central Conference on economic work, a crucial event that must establish priorities for the year to come.

Recovery in critical phase

After all, Xi Jinping himself had also said this at the Politburo meeting last week: the country’s economic recovery is still in a “critical phase”.

