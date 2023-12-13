Ukrainian war, Zelensky in the USA, Biden signs aid for 200 million dollars

“It is a question of life and death for Ukraine and the times are crucial”: this is the message that Volodymr Zelensky brought first to Congress and then to the White House to support the package allocated by the USA in his third visit to Washington since beginning of the Russian invasion. “Any delay in support” for Kiev “plays into Putin’s hands, who instead must lose and must be stopped,” Zelensky said. The Kremlin replies: “The Biden-Zelensky meeting will not change anything”

