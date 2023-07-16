The Deadly Trend of ‘Chroming’: A Warning for Parents and the Dark Side of Social Media

Teenage Girl’s Death Sparks Concerns About Dangerous Internet Trend

In recent years, dangerous internet trends have become increasingly prevalent, and one of the latest to cause alarm is the phenomenon known as ‘chroming’. This trend, which originated on social networks, has caught the attention of experts and is causing widespread concern among parents.

Tragically, the dangers of chroming were highlighted by the untimely death of Esra Haynes, a 13-year-old eighth-grade student from Melbourne, Australia. Esra lost her life on March 31, 2023, after being exposed to chemicals during a sleepover. The inhalation of aerosol deodorant vapors is believed to have caused irreversible brain damage and subsequent cardiac arrest, according to sources.

In a heart-wrenching interview on the Australian television show ‘A Current Affair’, Esra’s father, Paul Haynes, expressed his grief and frustration, stating that his daughter would never have engaged in this dangerous activity if she had known the consequences. Esra’s mother, Andrea Haynes, also emphasized that it was just a normal day of hanging out with her classmates, further emphasizing the deceptive nature of this trend.

To shed light on the subject, Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a toxicologist and co-medical director of the ‘National Capital Poison Center,’ explained that chroming is the intentional act of inhaling chemicals or vapors to achieve a state of intoxication. This worrying trend is concerning experts because young people may view chrome plating as a “safer” alternative to using street or prescription drugs.

One factor contributing to the popularity of chroming is the accessibility and seemingly harmless nature of the products used, such as spray paint bottles and markers. Unlike illegal or controlled substances, these items can be easily purchased without restrictions, making them appealing to impressionable youth.

In response to the growing concerns, some stores in Australia, including ‘Woolworths and Coles’, have taken measures to restrict access to these products. They have started placing them behind closed cabinets or displays to deter potential misuse.

Despite efforts made by platforms like TikTok to prevent the spread of dangerous trends, related hashtags and content can still circulate. This highlights the importance of parents remaining vigilant and having open conversations with their children about the risks associated with chroming and other dangerous practices found on social media.

Esra Haynes’ tragic death serves as a stark reminder that internet trends can have devastating consequences. Education, awareness, and proactive measures are necessary to protect young people from falling victim to these dangerous trends that can have irreversible and fatal outcomes.

