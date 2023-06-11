Home » The deal between UBS and the federal government is in place
The deal between UBS and the federal government is in place

Now the deal between the federal government and UBS is in place: the state guarantees 9 billion and receives millions in return

The CS rescuers have come to an agreement and clarified the details. The contract between the finance department and UBS was signed on Friday.

Now the details have been clarified: UBS President Colm Kelleher and Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter have reached an agreement.

Image: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The main features of the deal between the federal government and UBS were sealed on March 19 – the Sunday that will go down in the history books as the anniversary of the death of the formerly proud Credit Suisse. Now the Treasury Department and UBS have set out the details in a 94-page contract, which the two parties signed on Friday, June 9th.

