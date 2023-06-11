The deal between UBS and the federal government is in place

41
Now the deal between the federal government and UBS is in place: the state guarantees 9 billion and receives millions in return
The CS rescuers have come to an agreement and clarified the details. The contract between the finance department and UBS was signed on Friday.
The main features of the deal between the federal government and UBS were sealed on March 19 – the Sunday that will go down in the history books as the anniversary of the death of the formerly proud Credit Suisse. Now the Treasury Department and UBS have set out the details in a 94-page contract, which the two parties signed on Friday, June 9th.