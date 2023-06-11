The Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities holds its Administrative Council

Electronic flag – Rabat Yesterday, Friday, June 9, Mohamed Abdel Jalil, Minister of Transport and Logistics, chaired a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities, which was devoted to presenting the agency’s results and approving its accounts for the year 2022, as well as discussing its work program and budget for the year 2023.

At the beginning of the work of this meeting, the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the members welcomed Ghassan Al-Macharifi, and extended their sincere congratulations to him on his appointment as Director General of the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities, as well as the high royal trust that he received from His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support.

During the meeting, the minister stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the various procedures and measures included in the national logistics strategy, especially with regard to creating logistic zones, improving logistic chains, and stimulating the emergence of effective and integrated logistics actors. The minister also called on the agency to take into account recent trends and challenges posed by changes in the world, especially in terms of technological progress, digital transformation, energy and environmental transition, the expansion of the e-commerce market, as well as changing consumption patterns in urban areas.

This meeting constituted an opportunity to present the Agency’s results for the year 2022, especially with regard to the development of logistics zone projects, as important progress was recorded in the preparation work for the first part of the logistic zone project south of Ait Melloul in the Souss-Massa region.

With regard to the work program for the year 2023, the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities will take the necessary steps related to the mobilization of the property and the completion of the technical and financial restructuring to give a start to the work of preparing the Ras Alma logistics area project in the Fez-Meknes region, in addition to working to complete the various administrative and technical procedures related to the logistics area project. In Kenitra, as well as giving the start to the works of the road center project in El Hajeb.

As for supporting logistical actors, it is expected that the Agency will issue a new second version of the Logistics Rehabilitation Program for Small and Medium Enterprises (PME Logis), in partnership with the private sector. In order to ensure that a larger number of small and medium enterprises benefit from incentives to undertake digital transformation initiatives and improve the level of services and continuous training, the Moroccan Agency for the Development of Logistics Activities will increase the value of its contribution to the budget allocated for this edition.

At the end of this meeting, the Council counted the agency’s accounts for the year 2022 and approved its work plan and budget for the year 2023.

The work of this session concluded with the agency’s board of directors raising a telegram of loyalty and devotion to His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God grant him victory and support.