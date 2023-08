A cliff collapsed in West Bay, Dorset, Great Britain.

Three tourists, who were on the beach at that moment, risked being overwhelmed but fortunately managed to escape by a hair’s breadth, as shown in the video by Daniel Knagg and shared on social networks by the Dorset Council.

Authorities closed access to the bay following the incident.

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023 , 10:17 pm

