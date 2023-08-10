LASK in Europa League play-off probably against Mostar

LASK can face Zrinjski Mostar as an opponent for the play-off in the UEFA Europa League. The champions of Bosnia-Herzegovina won the first leg of the third qualifying round against Breidablik 6-2 (5-0) on Thursday.

The second leg next Thursday in Iceland is probably only a matter of form. In the duel for entry into the group phase, LASK has home advantage in the first leg on August 24th, the return game increases on August 31st.

Zrinjski, the oldest existing club in Bosnia and last season’s champions by 20 points, ensured clear conditions in Mostar in the first half. Playmaker Tomislav Kis (2nd, 30th) and striker Matija Malekinusic (22nd, 40th) and captain Nemanja Bilbija (33rd) scored for coach Krunoslav Rendulic’s team.

After the change, Antonio Ivancic (55′) made it 6-0 before Anton Logi Ludviksson (64′) and Gisli Eyjolfsson (74′) scored two consolation goals. The Bosnians were outnumbered from the 31st minute.

