Ministry of Defence: competitions for 1452 posts

Created on: July 31, 2023

I’m online, on the portal inpa, two notices of competition for the recruitment of overall 1452 non-managerial personnel units, with an open-ended contract, at the Ministry of Defence:

call for 313 personnel units for the professional profile of Official, Third functional area, salary band F1, in the personnel roles of the Ministry of Defense call for tender 1.139 personnel unit for the professional profile of Assistant, Second Functional Area, in the roles of the civilian personnel of the Ministry of Defence

The application for participation must be sent exclusively electronically, authenticating with SPID/CIE/CNS/eIDAS, filling in the application format on the Portal InPAavailable at https://www.inpa.gov.itsubject to registration of the candidate on the same Portal.

The candidature must be presented by 28 August 2023.

