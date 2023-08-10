Asbestos: “Deadly danger” slumbers in millions of houses – this is how you protect yourself

What is asbestos?

Asbestos is not a toxic plastic, but a number of naturally occurring fibrous minerals that are grouped together under the collective term. “Asbestos is chemically very stable, insensitive to heat and non-combustible,” explains the Federal Environment Agency. Because of these properties, the high elasticity and tensile strength, asbestos was “the mineral of a thousand possibilities,” explains the Federal Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Baua). Around 3,500 different products used to be made from it.

Asbestos was used in buildings in Germany until it was banned in 1993, especially as fire and heat insulation or in roof and facade panels. Asbestos was also used for floor coverings, plaster, filler and tile adhesive. According to the Baua, around 20 percent of all buildings in Germany could contain asbestos in various components. That’s around 35 million tons. IG BAU speaks of 9.4 million buildings in which asbestos could be installed.

Why is asbestos dangerous?

A hazard arises from asbestos when the fibers are released and inhaled. This is the case, for example, with renovation work or refurbishments. “Due to their size (a thousand times finer than hair), the fibers penetrate into the smallest alveoli,” explains the University of Konstanz. Inhaled fibers can trigger asbestosis, a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways and lungs. Asbestosis has been recognized as an occupational disease since 1936. Today it is also known that asbestos can also lead to lung cancer, pleural cancer or larynx cancer.

A long time of up to 30 years can elapse between inhaling the asbestos particles and the first signs of illness. According to information from the Federal Environment Agency, there are still many applications for the recognition of an occupational disease due to asbestos.

According to the trade association for the construction industry, 320 of its insured died last year alone as a result of an asbestos-related occupational disease. A total of 431 deaths due to occupational diseases were reported to the cooperative.

When does asbestos become a health hazard?

Bound in roof panels or the facade, asbestos usually does not pose a risk. According to the assessment of the Federal Environment Agency, no increased risk is to be expected when drilling a hole in plaster containing asbestos. On the other hand, it becomes problematic with so-called weakly bound asbestos, which was mainly used as asbestos cardboard in large buildings, including in industry. “Materials and products with weakly bound asbestos are a constant hazard, as they easily emit asbestos fibers as fine dust,” states the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center.

During heavy demolition work or when grinding, knocking off or milling, asbestos also escapes from firmly bound products. Dust protection, protective suits and vacuuming after work protect against the fibers.

Former employees of factories in which asbestos was processed were also exposed to the fibres. This applies, for example, to workers in the manufacture of asbestos cement products, asbestos treatment and the manufacture of floor coverings where asbestos has been added as an additive. Asbestos was not mined in Germany.

What must be considered during the renovation?

In principle, all buildings whose construction began before October 31, 1993 are likely to contain asbestos. Before starting work, it should therefore be checked whether materials containing asbestos were used. This applies in particular to apartment buildings with shafts and, if necessary, elevators.

“If the result is positive, then you should hire a qualified specialist company,” advises the consumer advice center. Such companies have to meet special safety and personnel requirements. According to the Baua, a “competent person” must be present at all times during the work. Materials containing asbestos must be collected and disposed of as hazardous waste.

Help with exposure to asbestos

The Federal Environment Agency advises not to panic if you come into contact with firmly bound asbestos. However, if there is a suspicion of having inhaled high concentrations of fibers over a longer period of time, the first point of contact the family doctor. He can then refer you to a pulmonologist or a specialist in occupational medicine.

According to MSD Manuals, symptoms of asbestosis to look out for include:

initially slight shortness of breath decreasing exercise tolerance wheezing breathing difficult breathing severe shortness of breath (in about 15 percent of those affected) drumstick fingers (enlarged finger or toe tips, changed angle at the nail bed)

“If the lungs are severely damaged, the heart is overworked, which can lead to a serious form of heart failure” – and in the worst case to death – the portal warns. So if you have these symptoms, you should urgently consult a doctor.

