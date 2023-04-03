We all know them – the annoying insects that hatch from the potting soil of our houseplants and suddenly buzz around the whole room. Whether at home or in the office, the so-called fungus gnats are not exactly harmful, but they are very annoying. Luckily, we came across a home remedy that can help you get rid of the little flies. Read on to learn how baking soda works and how to use it properly.

How to get rid of fungus gnats with a home remedy

Fungus gnats are black flies two to four millimeters in size, which multiply quickly in damp areas, among other places. Therefore, they feel comfortable in the substrate of indoor plants and find a favorable habitat in our favorite plants. The small insects don’t do much damage, but are a nuisance if they fly up in your face when watering or moving the pots.

There are now many methods of getting rid of fungus gnats, but most of them only work to a limited extent. However, we have discovered a cheap home remedy that can effectively eliminate the flies if the infestation is not too severe.

Baking powder is a very useful ingredient that is not only used in baking. The home remedy is a real all-rounder and can be of great service both when cleaning and in the garden. However, few people know that baking soda can help against fungus gnats. And how does the home remedy actually work? After application, the fungus gnat larvae absorb the baking soda and then die. In this way, the problem can be solved from the start.

There are two methods of using baking soda on soil to control fungus gnats: either sprinkling it directly onto the soil or misting the soil with a homemade plant spray.

Sprinkle baking powder on the ground

This fungus gnat control tip is really simple. All you have to do is sift a few teaspoons of baking soda through a sieve directly onto the soil of the affected plant, and then water the plant. Make sure that the powder is distributed in a thin layer and evenly and does not form lumps. When the baking soda is moistened, it reaches deeper into the soil, reaching the larvae and killing them. For the home remedy to work faster, place the pot in a warm, sunny spot. Fungus gnats and their larvae do not like drought.

DIY spray with baking soda against fungus gnats

The other way to use baking soda to fight fungus gnats is in the form of a spray. You need the following ingredients:

3 teaspoons baking powder (or 1 teaspoon baking soda)

1 splash of mild soap

1 liter of water

Mix everything well in a spray bottle and spray the soil of the infested plants.

Try this variant if sprinkling the baking powder didn’t make the fungus gnats go away. Make sure that you use only a little soap and that it has a mild formula, otherwise you can damage the plant roots.