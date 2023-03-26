After a horror year: no bonuses for CS bosses ++ New bonus for bank restructuring ++ President waives wages Deep red figures, outflows of money, major restructuring plans and now even more deficiencies in previous annual reports: Credit Suisse is not coming to a rest. This also has an effect on the wallet of the executive floor. However, the managers still do not have to starve.

After the horror year, CS Chairman Axel Lehmann waived his compensation for 2022. Keystone

After all the bad news of the past years, months and weeks, the bad news is now hitting the top management directly for the first time. In any case, the heads of Credit Suisse did not receive any bonuses for the past financial year and thus only their fixed remuneration.