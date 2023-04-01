In transfer systems such as social assistance or basic care for refugees, the idea of ​​performance incentives is needed so that people have more money if they do an apprenticeship, take up work or work more. That’s not the case at the moment, Kopf complained on Saturday in the Ö1 “Mittagsjournal”.

“We should set an economic incentive in the social system,” said Kopf. Similar to the recent situation with the Ukraine refugees, 65 percent could be credited to basic services or social assistance and people should be able to keep 35 percent, the AMS boss suggested. This could also apply to those entitled to subsidiary protection. As an example, he gave two young people who found an apprenticeship at Jugend am Werk in Salzburg, but who don’t have any money left for it because it counts towards basic needs. It is similar with the example of a single mother who works 20 hours a week and receives an allowance from social security. She also no longer has any incentive to work because the additional income means less social assistance.

