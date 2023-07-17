The Dollar in Colombia Breaks Floor and Heads Towards $4,000: Analysts Predict Further Decline

Title: Dollar in Colombia Approaches $4,000 Amid Global Economic Factors

Introduction:

After maintaining a stable range between $4,100 and $4,200 for five weeks, the value of the dollar in Colombia broke the floor on Friday, signaling a further decline. Analysts and economic study centers suggest that the currency is heading towards $4,000 and may continue to weaken. While the movement of the currency is influenced by both international and domestic factors, the main arguments for its decline are associated with the international component.

International Factors:

One of the key factors contributing to the depreciation of the dollar in Colombia is the less intense deceleration of the US economy. As the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates only for the remainder of the year, investors are seeking profitable financial assets in emerging countries amidst a reduced perception of risk. This trend has led to a flow of dollars into Colombia, contributing to the weakening of the currency. However, analysts warn that the exchange market remains volatile and unpredictable, urging close monitoring of economic and political developments both in Colombia and globally.

Domestic Factors:

Internally, there are factors correlated to the international ones mentioned above. Greater foreign direct investment, the payment of taxes by Colombian companies and foreign affiliates, as well as renewed investor interest in Colombia, have contributed to the flow of dollars and the weakening of the currency. María Camila Gómez, country manager in Colombia at Global66, emphasizes the need to closely follow economic and political developments, as the exchange market remains unpredictable.

Forecasts:

Analysts anticipate that the dollar in Colombia will continue to experience downward pressure. Diego Rodríguez, the general director of Bosk Capital, reveals that the dollar is reaching minimum rates of one year against the euro, pound, and eight years against the Swiss franc. Market operators can take speculative positions with the dollar declining in Colombia due to differentials and a favorable investment environment. Diego Gómez from Corficolombiana predicts a range between $3,900 and $4,200 for the current month, suggesting that emerging assets will continue to exhibit strength.

Reasons for Further Decline:

Juan David Ballén, Director of Analysis and Strategy at Casa de Bolsa, explains that the dollar in Colombia has experienced a stronger decline following complications in the process of reforms and governance. He also states that the currency is trading with a risk premium since last year, which has been gradually correcting downwards. Ballén believes that the dollar could fall further due to these factors and could potentially reach below $4,000.

Positive Implications:

Larry Browne, regional manager for Latam at Hantec Markets, highlights the positive implications of the declining exchange rate in Colombia. With the end of the cycle of interest rate increases in the US and a lower perception of risk from the local government, Browne expects the revaluation trend to continue. He mentions that this trend is good news for domestic consumption, particularly in the technology and automotive sectors, as prices remain stable. Additionally, there is growing investor interest in bringing more capital to the country, aided by downward inflation expectations, currency revaluation, signs of recovery, and strong economic growth figures.

Conclusion:

As the dollar in Colombia approaches $4,000, influenced by a combination of global economic factors, it is expected to continue its downward trend. While the weakened currency presents challenges and uncertainties in the exchange market, it also brings potential benefits for domestic consumption and attracts investor interest. Monitoring economic and political developments will be crucial in navigating this volatile environment.

