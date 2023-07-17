The National Defense Authorization Act Approves $56 Million for Puerto Rico Projects, Including Fort Buchanan Microgrid Construction

Title: Puerto Rico Receives $56 Million Authorization for Military Projects in Fort Buchanan

Introduction:

The resident commissioner, Jenniffer González Colón, has announced significant developments for Puerto Rico within the recently approved National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in the federal Chamber. The authorization includes a funding of $56 million for the construction of a microgrid at Fort Buchanan, authorization extension for two military projects on the island, and increased flexibility for cleanup work in Culebra.

Content:

Jenniffer González Colón emphasized the positive impact of the military constructions authorization, stating that it will result in more efficient facilities for better preparation of personnel and defense operations. These developments not only strengthen the economy but also generate employment opportunities in the construction industry.

One of the major components of the authorized $56 million for Fort Buchanan is the construction of a microgrid. This microgrid will incorporate diesel generators and a battery energy storage system, ensuring the resilience and sustainability of the facility.

Moreover, the NDAA extends the authorization for two military construction projects until October 2024. The Ramey Unit School replacement, authorized in the FY 2018 NDAA for $61,071,000, will be carried out, along with the authorization for the U.S. Army Preparatory Center National Guard at Fort Allen in Juana Díaz, which is authorized for $37 million in the FY 2021 NDAA.

In a significant achievement for Puerto Rico, González Colón successfully incorporated an amendment into the Military Construction Authorization Law of 1974 to make the cleanup work in Culebra more flexible. This amendment enables agencies like the Corps of Engineers to determine and execute necessary environmental cleanup efforts in Culebra, utilizing federal funds where applicable.

The NDAA for fiscal year 2024 authorizes over $886 million for Pentagon spending and contains provisions to confront the aggressions of the Communist Party of China, provide better compensation to Armed Forces members and their families, and promote innovation in the defense industry.

While the federal Senate will soon consider its version of the NDAA, the conference process is expected to begin once it is approved. During this process, both legislative bodies will work towards reaching an agreement and aligning their versions of the measure.

Conclusion:

The authorization of $56 million for the construction of a microgrid at Fort Buchanan, along with the extended authorization for two military projects, and increased flexibility for cleanup work in Culebra, are significant advancements for Puerto Rico. These developments will enhance military facilities, create jobs, and contribute to strengthening the economy. The NDAA for fiscal year 2024 demonstrates a commitment to national defense priorities while addressing other vital concerns. The final approval and implementation of these projects will further solidify Puerto Rico’s role in national defense and boost the island’s overall development.

