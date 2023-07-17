Common Mistakes and How to Fix Them: United States Embassy in Cuba Provides Guidance for Requesting Humanitarian Parole

United States Embassy in Cuba Provides Guidelines to Avoid Mistakes in Humanitarian Parole Requests

Havana, Cuba – As the United States Embassy in Cuba prepares to reopen its consular services for humanitarian parole on July 17, officials have issued a statement outlining the most common errors made in the application process. These mistakes often cause delays in the departure of individuals seeking to travel to the United States for humanitarian reasons.

According to the embassy, one of the major errors seen in requests is entering an incorrect email address. This can result in communication issues and delays in the processing of applications. Additionally, erroneous information about personal data or passports has been observed, which can lead to complications and further delays.

It was also emphasized that applicants must submit a separate form, known as the I-134A, for each beneficiary. Furthermore, sponsors in the United States must include any minors traveling with them in the form of the parent or legal guardian. Neglecting to do so can result in travel authorization being granted to the minor instead of the intended sponsor, causing unnecessary complications.

In response to the question of what to do in case of an error in the application process, the embassy provided clear guidelines. Sponsors are advised to log into their USCIS online accounts and navigate to the “Notices” tab. From there, they should use the “Unsolicited Evidence” function to upload a handwritten letter. It is important to note that the letter must be signed manually and not electronically.

Within this letter, sponsors should explain that they made an error in the beneficiary’s email address as listed on the Form I-134A. They should then request that the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) update the beneficiary’s email address and send any future notices to the correct address. It is crucial for sponsors to include both the incorrect and corrected email addresses in the letter. Additionally, sponsors are advised to retain a copy of the original signed letter for future reference, if necessary.

Upon receipt of the letter, USCIS will review the petition and make the appropriate updates. The beneficiary will be issued a copy of the USCIS Account Notice with the correct email address, and the sponsor will be notified that the matter has been resolved.

As the reopening of consular services approaches, the United States Embassy in Cuba is hopeful that by providing this guidance, applicants will be better equipped to avoid errors in their humanitarian parole requests. This will ultimately lead to a smoother application process and more timely departures for those seeking to travel to the United States for humanitarian reasons.

For further information and updates regarding consular services, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the United States Embassy in Cuba’s official website or contact the embassy directly.

-End-

