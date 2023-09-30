The Dollar Sees Slight Reduction: Check Today’s Rates at Money Changers and Exchange Houses

Yesterday the dollar had a slight reduction. Check here how much it costs you at money changers and exchange houses.

Today, Friday, September 29, the price of dollar remains high but slightly cheaper than the previous day. This morning’s price corresponds to yesterday’s close, when the Central Reserve Bank (BCR) reported that the exchange rate fell from S/ 3.81 to S/ 3.80 at the interbank level. After reaching its highest level in seven months this week, the greenback in Peru fell by 0.29%.

During this week, the exchange rate was registering consecutive increases that took it to its highest price since February. Currency trader Asvim Asencios explained, “The dollar has rallied on expectations that the US economy will resist higher rates better than others, after the Federal Reserve warned last week that it could continue raising interest rates for a longer period.” Furthermore, recent data showed that the US economy maintained a fairly strong pace of growth in the second quarter at an unrevised annualized rate of 2.1%.

Below are the purchase and sale prices of the dollar as recorded in exchange offices and in the informal currency exchange market:

According to the quéestaeldolar.pe platform, money changers buy the dollar at S/ 3.79 and sell it at S/ 3.81 on average. Meanwhile, in digital exchange houses, the greenback is bought at approximately S/ 3.78 and sold at around S/ 3.82.

Please note that the dollar price will vary again starting from 09:00 am when the exchange session will continue.