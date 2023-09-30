US Government to Continue Deportations of Cuban Migrants Despite Budget Threat

US Government Confirms Continuation of Deportations Despite Possible Shutdown

September 29, 2023

In the face of a looming government shutdown due to the budget not being approved, the United States government has ratified that deportations of illegal migrants, particularly Cubans, will continue. The confirmation came from Blas Núñez-Neto, Deputy Undersecretary of Border Policy and Immigration at the Department of Homeland Security, during a video conference on Friday.

Núñez-Neto emphasized that even if there is a closure of the federal government, repatriation flights to Cuba and other countries will not be affected. “We are going to continue operating repatriation flights to Cuba, Ecuador, Colombia, and all countries in the hemisphere,” he stated.

The resumption of deportation flights to Cuba by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) on April 24 has already led to the return of at least 322 Cuban immigrants by air, as confirmed by sources from both governments.

Addressing rumors spread by human traffickers, Núñez-Neto stated that the laws regarding irregular migration have not changed. He urged migrants to request border appointments through the CBP One app, which is available to all nationalities in northern and central Mexico. He specified that these appointments are the only valid means of entry.

In 2023 alone, over 4,000 individuals have been deported to Cuba via air or sea. Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands have managed to enter the United States through the CBP One app or humanitarian parole.

As the government faces potential closure, the continuation of deportations sends a strong message regarding the US administration’s commitment to upholding immigration laws.