The Dominican Republic’s 2023 Inflation Rate Reaches 3.57%

by admin
The Dominican Republic has registered an inflation rate of 3.57% in 2023, according to reports from various news outlets. This figure falls below the country’s inflation goal.

The Central Bank of the Dominican Republic has announced that the interannual inflation rate closed at 3.57%, which is lower than the established target. Despite this, the Central Bank has decided to maintain its monetary policy rate at 7% annually for the year.

This decision comes as the country strives to stabilize its economy and manage inflation rates. The announcement was made by the Central Bank in an effort to maintain financial stability and support economic growth.

The news has been reported by major news outlets in the Dominican Republic, including El Nacional, Listin Diario, Diario Libre, and ElDia.com.do. The reports indicate that the country is steadfast in its efforts to manage inflation and maintain a stable monetary policy.

Overall, the Dominican Republic’s inflation rate for 2023 has been recorded at 3.57%, and the Central Bank has opted to maintain its monetary policy rate at 7% annually. This decision reflects the country’s commitment to financial stability and economic growth.

