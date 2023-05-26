Home » The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer and business confidence drops
Business

The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer and business confidence drops

by admin
The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer and business confidence drops

Istat: consumer confidence drops from 105.5 to 105.1 in May

In the current month consumer confidence deteriorateswhich passes by 105,5 a 105,1. “The consumer confidence index drops – observes Istat – returning to the level of last March”. The figure, underlines the institute of statistics, summarizes a “widespread deterioration of opinion”. The economic climate – explains Istat – increases from 119.0 to 119.8 while the personal, current and future ones decrease, respectively, from 100.9 to 100.1, from 100.2 to 100.0 and from 113, 3 at 112.6.

Istat: business confidence drops from 110.4 to 108.7 in May

In the case of the business confidence instead the story changes: the composite index went from 110.4 to 108.7. Istat estimates it noting that the index decreases after two consecutive months of growth. “The decline in the index – explains Istat – expresses a general worsening confidence in all sectors investigated more pronounced in buildings“.

Read also: Istat, industrial production drops by 3.2%. The country continues to slow down

The climate of confidence deteriorates in all sectors: in manufacturing and construction, the index drops, respectively, from 102.8 to 101.4 and from 164.2 to 159.4; in market services it decreased from 105.5 to 104.1 and in commerce it decreased from 112.9 to 111.6.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wall Street Rally Will Be Tested Again: Powell Testimony - WSJ

You may also like

“Digital euro in three or four years”

Tim, Elio Schiavo appointed president of Olivetti

Antimafia, yet another specious polemic against Colosimo

“Meloni is a Nazi at heart”. The premier...

The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer...

Berlusconi, the aircraft fleet weighs down Fininvest’s balance...

Mediolanum ETFs: Is It Worth Investing? How do...

Sunday 28 May 2023: ballot in Türkiye

Tuesday 30 – Wednesday 31 May 2023: EU-US...

“William has a lover (with secret daughter)”, bombshell...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy