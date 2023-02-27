The energy war continues!Russia halts oil shipments to Poland



News from the Financial Associated Press, February 28 (edited by Niu Zhanlin)Transneft was supposed to deliver Russian oil to Polish refineries at the end of February, but the transit fees were not paid, Russian media reported on Monday. Therefore, the oil supply to Poland is excluded from the export plan approved by the Russian Ministry of Energy, and the Russian pipeline oil transportation company currently does not supply oil to the country.

At the same time, Russia began transshipping Kazakh oil to Germany through the “Friendship” pipeline. Kazakhstan National Petroleum Transport Company plans to supply 300,000 tons of oil to Germany in the first quarter of this year, and the annual delivery volume will reach 1.2 million tons.

The European Union has banned the import of Russian offshore crude oil since December 5 last year, and a price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil has also come into effect. However, Russia can still transport some oil to European countries through pipelines.

Jemin claimed: “Russian Pipeline Petroleum Transportation Company supplies oil to foreign countries in accordance with the export plan approved by the Russian Ministry of Energy and the route instructions handled by the consignor. According to the schedule, it should have supplied oil to the Polish refinery in late February. “

He added: “However, there was no route order to confirm the source of the goods and pay the transit fee. In addition, the schedule was revised in time to exclude the supply to Polish users. Therefore, the Russian pipeline oil transportation company is now not sending goods to Poland. direction of oil transportation.”

The Friendship Pipeline is the most important pipeline for Russia’s oil exports to Europe. It is generally divided into the northern route and the southern route. The northern route leads to Germany and Poland through Belarus, and the southern route connects to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary through Ukraine.

According to data from the Russian oil pipeline transportation company, about one-third of the oil exported to Europe in 2021 will be transported through the Friendship pipeline, and about two-thirds will arrive by sea.

Earlier, Daniel Obatek, chairman of Poland’s state-run energy group Oren Petroleum, said on Twitter that Russia had suspended the delivery of crude oil to Poland through the Friendship pipeline, but at the same time said that “it is ready for this, only 10% of crude oil From Russia, other channels will be used to fill the gap”.

Oren Petroleum said that its crude oil imports by sea can fully supply its refineries, and the interruption of pipeline oil will not affect the delivery of gasoline and diesel to its customers.

According to the company, at the beginning of February this year it was decided not to extend the contract with Rosneft. The North Sea, West Africa, Mediterranean, Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Mexico are now the company’s main sources of imported oil.

Since the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Poland has also been called the anti-Russian vanguard, and it is the most active country in aiding Ukraine and anti-Russia, not even one of them. Last week, US President Joe Biden visited Kiev and Warsaw.