On February 26, another migrant ship sank in the Mediterranean Sea. After reciting the Angelus, the Pope prayed especially for the victims and survivors.

(Vatican News Network)Another tragic migrant shipwreck in the Mediterranean. When Pope Francis led the believers to recite the Angelus on Sunday, February 26, he paid special attention to the victims of the accident. Dozens lost their lives as their overloaded boat sank in rough seas in the tragic accident.

The pope told the faithful gathered in St Peter’s Square that more than 40 bodies, many of them children, had been found off the coast of Calabria in southern Italy. “My prayers are for them, for those who are missing and those who are survivors,” he said. The Pope also thanked all those involved in the search and rescue efforts, as well as those who took in asylum seekers. He concluded by saying, “May the Virgin Mary support these brothers and sisters of ours”.

The sinking of the migrant boat occurred on February 26. The overloaded boat, carrying migrants from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan, is understood to have crashed into rocks in bad weather. About 80 survivors were found on the beach and told rescuers there were at least 250 people on board the fishing boat they were on, Ansa news agency reported. 21 survivors have been taken to hospital for treatment.

