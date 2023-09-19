The EU rules on truck emissions do not change

The vote on the green transition of trucks asphalt the Ursula majority and thatideological environmentalism which, until a few months ago, was the good and the bad weather in Brussels. The European Union Transport Commission has in fact decided, with a large majority vote, to maintain the target of 30% reduction in CO2 emissions from heavy vehicles for 2030 remains unchanged as it was approved in 2019. The proposal put forward by the European Parliament to reduce CO2 emissions from trucks and buses by 45% is therefore soundly rejected, practically doubling what was decided four years ago.

Italian satisfaction

On the eve of the vote, the Italian minister Pichetto Fratin, had underlined that a further tightening of emissions parameters would have ” harmful consequences on employment and production”. And after the pronouncement, the satisfaction of the Italian delegation was recorded. “The result achieved today in the Transport Committee is a great success and can mark a fundamental turning point towards a realistic and non-ideological transition in the transport sector” they declared in a statement the head of the Fratelli d’Italia delegation Carlo Fidanza, member of the Transport Commission and rapporteur of the provision for the Ecr group, together with his colleague Pietro FiocchiEcr rapporteur in the Environment Commission.

“A big slap in the face to the red-green left that insists on the line of ultra-environmentalism without looking at reality – continues the note. – Thanks to this vote we have reintroduced the concept of technological neutrality, giving space to biofuels which could once again play a fundamental role in accelerating decarbonisation. The emissions reduction target for 2030 remains unchanged as it was approved in 2019.”

“The long-term objectives will instead have to be linked to a review in 2027 which will have to confirm the actual availability of the charging infrastructure and the real acceptance of new zero-emission technologies by operators in the sector – the two representatives further say of Brothers of Italy. – With this vote, biomethane urban buses will also be able to continue to circulate in our cities. Furthermore, the introduction of the ‘carbon correction factor’ which allows margins of flexibility linked to the use of biofuels is truly fundamental”.

“In short – conclude Fidanza and Fiocchi – we gave a strong and clear signal to the European Commission in view of the next legislature”.

The other games in play

Italy is on the front line against the turning point green quickly imposed by Brussels. And already last February he had rejected the idea of ​​tightening the rules on emissions from heavy vehicles. Moreover. Rome had also asked at that time to review the truck transition dates and launch a European incentive plan to implement the new rules. Now that an important victory has been achieved on the truck front, there will be issues relating to to be addressed Euro 7 and the ban on the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035.

A solid group of 7 nations has formed against the Euro 7 technology which would result in enormous investments by car manufacturers for a technology, that of diesel, which is destined to be retired in a few years. As regards the 2035 diktat, there has already been an initial U-turn by the Commission, which has also given its approval to E-Fuels. But Italy is fighting to include biofuels among the foods permitted after the fateful date. A result that is not impossible to achieve at this point, given the result on heavy vehicles.