The euro returned for a few minutes below the parity in the exchange rate with the dollar at 0.9995, the last time it happened on July 14th. The common currency is now trading at 1.0003. Investors choose the dollar as a safe haven, with Europe at the center of energy tensions following Gazprom’s announcement of a new Nord Stream stop from August 31 to September 2.
