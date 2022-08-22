Home Business The euro falls below the dollar parity: it touches $ 0.999 and then rises again
Business

The euro falls below the dollar parity: it touches $ 0.999 and then rises again

by admin
The euro falls below the dollar parity: it touches $ 0.999 and then rises again

The euro returned for a few minutes below the parity in the exchange rate with the dollar at 0.9995, the last time it happened on July 14th. The common currency is now trading at 1.0003. Investors choose the dollar as a safe haven, with Europe at the center of energy tensions following Gazprom’s announcement of a new Nord Stream stop from August 31 to September 2.

See also  Biden released 50 million barrels of strategic oil reserves. Why did international oil prices rise instead of falling? _American government

You may also like

2022 Smart Expo │ “Volunteer Blue” is in...

Natural gas breaks the 280 euro barrier after...

iQOO Z6 appears in the telecom terminal product...

BMW will anticipate the electric and digital future...

Jumping against the trend, Hisense TV leads the...

Beijing adjusts the minimum pre-sale permit to apply...

Gas, the price rush does not stop: new...

Jinshan District, Shanghai: Comprehensively Promote the Digital Transformation...

Piazza Affari starts eighth in red, down Saipem

Recovery continues, multiple data confirm economic resilience and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy