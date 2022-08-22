“We allow a few opportunities too many and we have to work on this.” After the friendly match with Giorgione Domenico Di Carlo did not hide: two weeks from the start of the Serie C championship (scheduled for September 4), Pordenone must improve their defensive phase.

In the last six test matches, of which only two played with category rivals, the neroverde team has always conceded at least one goal. It is true that the group has often played in close tests, with formations totally revolutionized from each other; it is equally true that some staff were missing, but with an Excellence or Serie D team, a Lega Pro team usually needs to close the 90 ‘as unbeaten.

It is clear that in the last friendly, scheduled for next Sunday, progress will have to be seen in the non-possession phase. Arzignano will arrive in Azzano Decimo (at 15.30), a rival who will be part of the same group of lizards (group A).

With Giorgione, in addition to the goal conceded at the start of the match with a score of 0-0, a penalty was also caused. Bravo was the new goalkeeper Marco Festa to reject him, thus preventing the match from reopening. In fact, at that moment the Friulians were leading 3-1. So success must be centered on the moral aspect.

Up to now, Pordenone has always lost with their peers, first with Foggia and then with Virtus Vecomp. For a relegated team like the Friulian team, this is an important point. Di Carlo doesn’t just chew bitter, however.

While waiting for a mezzala – which the club is looking for on the market – and for the recovery of some important players (especially Palombi and Benedetti), the coach smiles at the prolificacy of Leonardo Candellone.

The striker started the redemption season with the right attitude. Even with Giorgione he scored two goals, proving to be tonic, alive. It should be remembered that CL27 comes from two opaque tournaments and that he wants to make the most of this championship: on loan from Naples, next June Pordenone can exercise the right of redemption to take over his card in full.

The qualities of the player are not lacking, if you think in particular that in 2019, with 14 goals, he was the top scorer of the lizards promoted to Serie B. The contribution of Sasà Burrai, true leader of the team, was also positive. goal (with Giorgione) and commands the operations in the middle of the field with authority.

The team resumes work on Tuesday 23 after having pulled the plug on Sunday. The start of training, at 5 pm, at De Marchi. Di Carlo is waiting in the group for the new signing Edgaras Dubickas, Lithuanian striker taken from Piacenza.

To verify then the conditions of the unavailable as Negro, Giorico (always in the pits since they were hired), as well as Ingrosso, Palombi and Benedetti.