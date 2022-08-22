Home News Alpinist flies for 15 meters on the Civetta wall
Alpinist flies for 15 meters on the Civetta wall

Alpinist flies for 15 meters on the Civetta wall
ANSA

He was rescued by the helicopter of Dolomiti Emergency: the young man suffered a head injury and an arm

ATTACHMENTS. He flies to the wall and is rescued by the helicopter rescue. At 5.50 am on Monday 22 August the Dolomiti Emergency helicopter was activated for a mountaineer who had flown to the base of the Via Solleder – Lettenbauer, on the Civetta face.

Taking off a few minutes later, the crew moved vertically to the accident site, where the 29-year-old from Azzano Decimo was, who fell among the rocks on the first pitch for about fifteen meters.

The mountaineer, who suffered a suspected head and arm trauma, was recovered with a 40-meter winch and transported to the Belluno hospital. The partner returned together with another consortium that was on the spot.

