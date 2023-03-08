Home News Francia Márquez suffered an accident
Francia Márquez suffered an accident

Francia Márquez suffered an accident

Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez suffered an accident in her office, which caused injuries to her right leg.

According to known information, Márquez tripped in his office and suffered lacerations to his right leg. Although the injury is not serious, the senior official will have to rest and will wear a bandage on her leg for the next few days.

Márquez, has not spoken directly about his state of health, but has shared a message on International Women’s Day. In her message, the vice president called for resistance against discrimination and violence against women, and promised to work for the dreams of present and future generations.

“Today I spoke to you as Vice President of the Republic, you know that my presence here has been a long history of struggle, of the struggles that you have carried out, of the struggle that our grandmothers carried out, for this reason, today is a day to smile” said Marquez.

